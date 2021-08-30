Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,222. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

