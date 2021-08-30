Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $454.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.