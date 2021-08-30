Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $492.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.26 million to $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,298. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.