Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $35.79. Green Plains shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 607 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,300 shares of company stock worth $1,248,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after buying an additional 710,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

