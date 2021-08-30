Greif (GEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Greif has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $1.110-1.150 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GEF opened at $62.65 on Monday. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

