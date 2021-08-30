Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $10.69 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.