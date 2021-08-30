GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $240.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

