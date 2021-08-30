GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 233.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $193,000.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

