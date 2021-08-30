GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $949,000 in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Höegh LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

