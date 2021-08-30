GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 273.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.65% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

