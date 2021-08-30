GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $314.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

