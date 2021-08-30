GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $319.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

