Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GZUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZUHY remained flat at $$16.32 during trading on Monday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

