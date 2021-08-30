Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.13. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. 211,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

