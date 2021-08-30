Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,046 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Discovery by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $3,081,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Discovery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.