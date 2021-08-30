Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.20 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,282,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

