Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.33 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.62 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $134.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

