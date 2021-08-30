Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PTC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PTC by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.89. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

