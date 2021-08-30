Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

