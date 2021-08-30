Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,897 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Z opened at $99.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,540 shares of company stock worth $6,050,175 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

