Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 32,021 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,021 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $141.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

