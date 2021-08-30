Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 27,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

