Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.97.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of HOG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 27,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.