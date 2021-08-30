HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.00.

NYSE:HCA opened at $251.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

