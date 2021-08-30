Head-To-Head Comparison: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $858.20 million 1.62 -$52.42 million $0.23 25.96 PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 24.45 $1.91 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -31.52% 13.82% 3.36% PermRock Royalty Trust 49.64% 4.27% 4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

