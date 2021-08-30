Head to Head Contrast: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -24.84% N/A -23.49%

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 109.59 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions $365.55 million 0.45 -$67.16 million ($4.31) -2.42

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.