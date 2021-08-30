Head-To-Head Review: Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) versus Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Disco alerts:

This table compares Disco and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 21.38% 16.75% 13.23% Schaeffler 2.84% 20.29% 3.04%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Disco and Schaeffler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Schaeffler 1 1 5 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Disco and Schaeffler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.73 billion 6.00 $367.45 million $2.06 27.85 Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.10 -$484.33 million ($0.72) -12.07

Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Disco has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disco beats Schaeffler on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segment both focuses on Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific. The company was founded by Georg Schaeffler and Wilhelm Schaeffler in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.