Head-To-Head Review: LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveWorld and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 7.31% 52.14% 12.75% Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83%

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Ucommune International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.80 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ucommune International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWorld beats Ucommune International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

