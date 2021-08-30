Head to Head Review: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Waterdrop alerts:

0.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 27.94 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.24 $818.80 million $4.72 30.46

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 7 0 2.43

Waterdrop presently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 247.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $149.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.