Head-To-Head Survey: alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares alstria office REIT and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08%

75.0% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares alstria office REIT and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.12 $35.72 million $0.99 16.19

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for alstria office REIT and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57

SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.66%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Summary

SITE Centers beats alstria office REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

