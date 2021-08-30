Head to Head Survey: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Constellation Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.47 $2.00 billion N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands 13.47% 14.99% 7.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vintage Wine Estates and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 15.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.78%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vintage Wine Estates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

