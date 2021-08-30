Head-To-Head Survey: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) versus Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Lynas Rare Earths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -81.96 Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million 15.45 -$13.02 million ($0.02) -238.68

Piedmont Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piedmont Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Lynas Rare Earths, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.28%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

