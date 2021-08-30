HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of HEI opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03. HEICO has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in HEICO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

