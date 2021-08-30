Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €82.92 ($97.55) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.77.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

