Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 170.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.