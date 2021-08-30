Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Shares of HTHIY opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

