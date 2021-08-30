HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLTRF. Raymond James raised HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Clarus Securities lifted their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$14.37 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.