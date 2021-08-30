Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 329,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 423,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $335,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMLP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 763,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,476. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 45.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

