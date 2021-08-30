Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 29th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $23,895,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $19,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.