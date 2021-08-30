Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Critical Comparison

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.81 $18.38 million $1.40 11.11

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 75.66% 9.32% 2.94%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Horizon Group Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

