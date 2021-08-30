Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739,557 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $25,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after buying an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

