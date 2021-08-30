Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

