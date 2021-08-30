Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $31.98. 42,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,682. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

