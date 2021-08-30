H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Sells $604,564.10 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $14,408.80.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

