HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $708.61

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $708.61 and last traded at $708.61, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $683.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

