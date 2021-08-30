Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $113,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM opened at $405.76 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

