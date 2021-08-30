IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) Critical Comparison

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAA and Renren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.38 billion 5.20 $194.80 million $1.54 34.71 Renren $18.11 million 14.38 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 17.13% 266.73% 11.44% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

IAA has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAA and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAA presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.80%. Given IAA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IAA is more favorable than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAA beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

