ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $457,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

