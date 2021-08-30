ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,260. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

