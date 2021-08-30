ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 296.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 141.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,750. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

