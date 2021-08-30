ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Comcast by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. 271,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,229,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $273.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

